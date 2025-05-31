The head of the Pentagon calls on Asia to strengthen its defense due to the "inevitable" threat of China to Taiwan

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegset has warned that China poses an "imminent" threat to Taiwan, while calling on Asian countries to increase defense spending and cooperate with the US to prevent war, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Hegset also stated that while the US "does not seek to dominate or stifle China," the US will not be ousted from Asia and will not allow allies to be intimidated.

He was addressing Asia's top military officials at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a high-level defense summit held annually in Singapore.

Many in Asia fear potential instability if China invades Taiwan, a self-governing island claimed by Beijing. China has not ruled out the use of force.

In his speech, Hegset noted that China seeks to become a "hegemonic power" that "hopes to dominate and control too many parts" of Asia. China has faced several neighbors over competing territorial claims in the South China Sea.

He said Beijing is "realistically preparing to potentially use military force to change the balance of power" in Asia, and referred to a 2027 deadline that President Xi Jinping allegedly set for the Chinese military to be able to invade Taiwan.

This date has been put forward by American officials and generals for many years, but has never been confirmed by Beijing.

China is "building the army needed for this, training for it every day, and rehearsing for the real thing," Hegset said.

"Let me be clear: any attempt by communist China to conquer Taiwan by force would have devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific region and the world. There is no reason to embellish it. The threat posed by China is real. And it may be imminent. We hope not, but it certainly could be."

The US does not seek war or conflict with China, Hegset added.

"We do not seek to dominate or stifle China, to surround or provoke. We do not seek regime change… but we must ensure that China cannot dominate us or our allies and partners," he said, adding that "we will not be ousted from this critical region."

Beijing's lack of reaction comes amid a deliberately reduced presence in the dialogue.

This event has traditionally served as a platform for the US and China to make their proposals to Asian countries as the superpowers vie for influence.

But while the US sent one of its largest delegations ever this year, China instead sent a noticeably weaker team and canceled a scheduled speech on Sunday. No explanation was given.