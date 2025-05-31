The head of the Pentagon calls on Asia to strengthen its defense due to the "inevitable" threat of China to Taiwan

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°
12:42 PM • 1970 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 17566 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 58029 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 104341 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 107381 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 100275 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 154260 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 136991 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 63940 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 35328 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
30%
750mm
Popular news

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: 9-year-old girl killed

May 31, 03:26 AM • 35255 views

Russia holds a missile carrier in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 31, 03:39 AM • 14263 views

Warm and mostly without precipitation: what weather will please Ukrainians on the last day of spring

May 31, 03:59 AM • 10733 views

Russian attack on Kherson: a 66-year-old man died

May 31, 04:44 AM • 17025 views

Defense forces captured 10 occupiers in the Kursk direction

08:41 AM • 2838 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 94175 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 115240 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 125048 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 154260 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 136991 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hakan Fidan

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 46063 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 81285 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 69236 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 143440 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 134338 views
Actual

Truth Social

The Guardian

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

Kh-59

The head of the Pentagon calls on Asia to strengthen its defense due to the "inevitable" threat of China to Taiwan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The US Secretary of Defense stated that China poses a real threat to Taiwan and is preparing for a military invasion as early as 2027. The US calls on Asian countries to increase military spending.

The head of the Pentagon calls on Asia to strengthen its defense due to the "inevitable" threat of China to Taiwan

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegset has warned that China poses an "imminent" threat to Taiwan, while calling on Asian countries to increase defense spending and cooperate with the US to prevent war, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

Hegset also stated that while the US "does not seek to dominate or stifle China," the US will not be ousted from Asia and will not allow allies to be intimidated.

He was addressing Asia's top military officials at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a high-level defense summit held annually in Singapore.

Many in Asia fear potential instability if China invades Taiwan, a self-governing island claimed by Beijing. China has not ruled out the use of force.

In his speech, Hegset noted that China seeks to become a "hegemonic power" that "hopes to dominate and control too many parts" of Asia. China has faced several neighbors over competing territorial claims in the South China Sea.

He said Beijing is "realistically preparing to potentially use military force to change the balance of power" in Asia, and referred to a 2027 deadline that President Xi Jinping allegedly set for the Chinese military to be able to invade Taiwan.

This date has been put forward by American officials and generals for many years, but has never been confirmed by Beijing.

China is "building the army needed for this, training for it every day, and rehearsing for the real thing," Hegset said.

"Let me be clear: any attempt by communist China to conquer Taiwan by force would have devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific region and the world. There is no reason to embellish it. The threat posed by China is real. And it may be imminent. We hope not, but it certainly could be."

The US does not seek war or conflict with China, Hegset added.

"We do not seek to dominate or stifle China, to surround or provoke. We do not seek regime change… but we must ensure that China cannot dominate us or our allies and partners," he said, adding that "we will not be ousted from this critical region."

Let's add

Beijing's lack of reaction comes amid a deliberately reduced presence in the dialogue.

This event has traditionally served as a platform for the US and China to make their proposals to Asian countries as the superpowers vie for influence.

But while the US sent one of its largest delegations ever this year, China instead sent a noticeably weaker team and canceled a scheduled speech on Sunday. No explanation was given.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Brent
$62.80
Bitcoin
$103,414.80
S&P 500
$5,897.76
Tesla
$350.00
Газ TTF
$34.23
Золото
$3,319.01
Ethereum
$2,520.31