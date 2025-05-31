Occupants hit Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: there is a wounded person, houses are on fire

The Russian army attacked one of the frontline communities in the Zaporizhzhia region with KABs, there is a wounded person. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

The Russians launched two KAB strikes on one of the frontline communities in the region. As a result, private houses are on fire. Preliminary, one person was injured - Fedorov said.

Later, the head of the RMA added that a 52-year-old woman who was injured in an enemy attack on Verkhnya Tersa has already received the necessary medical assistance.

The victim refused hospitalization. Her condition allows her to continue treatment at home.

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: two dead, five wounded