Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: two dead, five wounded

Two people were killed and five more were injured as a result of the strikes carried out by the enemy on May 29 in the Pology and Vasylivka districts of the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, in total, during the day, the occupiers carried out 507 strikes on 17 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, the enemy carried out 41 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Kopani, Novoselivka, Malynivka, Verkhnya Tersa, Olhivske and Huliaipilske. Besides:

301 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Bilenke, Prymorske, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

1 MLRS shelling covered Novodanylivka.

164 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

"20 reports were received about damage to apartments, private houses, cars and infrastructure facilities," Fedorov said.

Let us remind you

The day before, two people died and three were injured as a result of an enemy strike on Verkhnya Tersa in Zaporizhzhia. In addition, after the attack, almost 600 subscribers were left without electricity. Guided aerial bombs destroyed and damaged houses.

Drone strike on Kharkiv: a 61-year-old woman was injured