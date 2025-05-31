$41.530.00
Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer
04:00 PM • 4140 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

01:12 PM • 15474 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

12:42 PM • 33927 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 42897 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 82734 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 125677 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 118516 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 107390 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 208337 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 160478 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Two services have been added to the Reserve+ application

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2746 views

Disability data has appeared in the "Reserve+" application. Also, the previous version of the military document will be saved upon update.

Two services have been added to the Reserve+ application

Two new services have been added to the Reserve+ application - displaying data on disability and saving the previous version of the military registration document during its update. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Disability data will be displayed in the electronic military document, namely the group and the cause of disability. As for the document itself, its previous version will be stored in the application if a person decides to update it. That is, it will not disappear as it did before. In case of excessive load, a ribbon with an approximate update time will appear on the document 

- the statement reads.

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko noted that they are creating a unified ecosystem for those liable for military service that can satisfy their requests without queues or waiting.

We are gradually adding new features that will help you stay up to date on the current status of military registration

 – said Chernohorenko.

New deferrals for temporarily unfit and families of military personnel have appeared in "Reserve+"15.05.25, 17:54 • 4247 views

Supplement

In release 1.6.1 of the "Reserve+" application, the security certificate has been updated, which will make the application even more secure and reliable.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
