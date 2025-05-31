Two services have been added to the Reserve+ application

Two new services have been added to the Reserve+ application - displaying data on disability and saving the previous version of the military registration document during its update. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Disability data will be displayed in the electronic military document, namely the group and the cause of disability. As for the document itself, its previous version will be stored in the application if a person decides to update it. That is, it will not disappear as it did before. In case of excessive load, a ribbon with an approximate update time will appear on the document - the statement reads.

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko noted that they are creating a unified ecosystem for those liable for military service that can satisfy their requests without queues or waiting.

We are gradually adding new features that will help you stay up to date on the current status of military registration – said Chernohorenko.

In release 1.6.1 of the "Reserve+" application, the security certificate has been updated, which will make the application even more secure and reliable.