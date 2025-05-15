New deferrals for temporarily unfit and families of military personnel have appeared in "Reserve+"

$41.540.04
Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky
03:22 PM • 418 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

02:34 PM • 5304 views

Ukraine is interested in participating in negotiations in Istanbul, we are waiting for signals from the USA and Turkey - Zelensky

01:59 PM • 14776 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

10:37 AM • 50654 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 74071 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 143623 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 136787 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267402 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102967 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71626 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Tags
Authors
62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

May 15, 05:29 AM • 31572 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 60913 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 50630 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:49 AM • 39109 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 43918 views
## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 44102 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 146362 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 213716 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267442 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 211914 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 5524 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 12323 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 61073 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 119580 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 69859 views
TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

New deferrals for temporarily unfit and families of military personnel have appeared in "Reserve+"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

In the mobile application "Reserve+" it became possible to arrange a deferral for temporarily unfit and families of military personnel with children under 18 years of age. They also promise to display the disability group and the reasons for violations.

New deferrals for temporarily unfit and families of military personnel have appeared in "Reserve+"

Two new types of deferrals have started working in the "Reserve+" mobile application - for people with temporary unfitness, as well as for families of military personnel with a child under 18 years of age. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, the Ministry of Defense continues to expand the number of deferrals in "Reserve+" that can be оформлено according to the legislation of Ukraine.

To apply for a deferral, you need to follow these steps:

  • click on the three dots on the main screen of the "Reserve+" application;
    • select "Apply for deferral";
      • select the appropriate category - you will receive a notification with the result later.

        Also, the "Reserve+" has updated its security certificate, which makes the application even more secure and reliable. To do this, you need to update the application to the latest version.

        In addition, two services are planned to be added to "Reserve+":

        • display of disability group;
          • display of reasons for violation of military registration rules.

            If previously the application only displayed a message about the fact of the violation, now the user will know exactly what he violated. For example, he did not update the data or did not appear on the summons.

            Let us remind you

            Earlier, UNN reported that the "Reserve+" mobile application planned to launch the оформлено of deferrals for two more categories by May 8. We are talking about deferrals for people with temporary unfitness, as well as for families of military personnel with a child under 18 years of age.

            We also reported that in March, deferrals became available in Ukraine for people with disabilities deferrals, which can be оформлено in the "Reserve+" mobile application.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            SocietyWarTechnologies
            Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
            Ukraine
