New deferrals for temporarily unfit and families of military personnel have appeared in "Reserve+"

Two new types of deferrals have started working in the "Reserve+" mobile application - for people with temporary unfitness, as well as for families of military personnel with a child under 18 years of age. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

According to Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, the Ministry of Defense continues to expand the number of deferrals in "Reserve+" that can be оформлено according to the legislation of Ukraine.

To apply for a deferral, you need to follow these steps:

click on the three dots on the main screen of the "Reserve+" application;

select "Apply for deferral";

select the appropriate category - you will receive a notification with the result later.

Also, the "Reserve+" has updated its security certificate, which makes the application even more secure and reliable. To do this, you need to update the application to the latest version.

In addition, two services are planned to be added to "Reserve+":

display of disability group;

display of reasons for violation of military registration rules.

If previously the application only displayed a message about the fact of the violation, now the user will know exactly what he violated. For example, he did not update the data or did not appear on the summons.

Earlier, UNN reported that the "Reserve+" mobile application planned to launch the оформлено of deferrals for two more categories by May 8. We are talking about deferrals for people with temporary unfitness, as well as for families of military personnel with a child under 18 years of age.

We also reported that in March, deferrals became available in Ukraine for people with disabilities deferrals, which can be оформлено in the "Reserve+" mobile application.