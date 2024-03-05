Trump wins the North Dakota caucuses - The New York Times

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24233 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 85657 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57993 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 246178 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 214357 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184712 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226660 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250592 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156502 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371934 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195966 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 75897 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 96688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54044 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 29931 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 85658 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 246179 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 196610 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 214358 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16237 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24738 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24971 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54524 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61994 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Trump wins the North Dakota caucuses - The New York Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31956 views

Trump receives majority support in the preliminary results of the Republican caucuses in North Dakota.

Trump wins the North Dakota caucuses - The New York Times

Former US President Donald Trump wins the Republican caucuses in North Dakota. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

With 38% of the vote counted, Trump has the support of 84.4% of voters, the newspaper writes. His rival, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, has 14.6%.

AddendumAddendum

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. On April 25, 2023, Democrat Joe Biden announced that he would seek re-election to the highest office in the land. Trump announced that he would enter the race in November 2022.

US Supreme Court leaves Trump on Colorado ballot04.03.24, 17:40 • 22737 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
Nikki Haley
The New York Times
United Nations
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14