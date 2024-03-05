Trump wins the North Dakota caucuses - The New York Times

Former US President Donald Trump wins the Republican caucuses in North Dakota. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

With 38% of the vote counted, Trump has the support of 84.4% of voters, the newspaper writes. His rival, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, has 14.6%.

AddendumAddendum

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. On April 25, 2023, Democrat Joe Biden announced that he would seek re-election to the highest office in the land. Trump announced that he would enter the race in November 2022.

