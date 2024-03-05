Trump wins the North Dakota caucuses - The New York Times
Kyiv • UNN
Trump receives majority support in the preliminary results of the Republican caucuses in North Dakota.
Former US President Donald Trump wins the Republican caucuses in North Dakota. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.
Details
With 38% of the vote counted, Trump has the support of 84.4% of voters, the newspaper writes. His rival, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, has 14.6%.
AddendumAddendum
The US presidential election will be held on November 5. On April 25, 2023, Democrat Joe Biden announced that he would seek re-election to the highest office in the land. Trump announced that he would enter the race in November 2022.
US Supreme Court leaves Trump on Colorado ballot04.03.24, 17:40 • 22737 views