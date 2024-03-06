$41.340.03
Trump's last Republican rival Haley to drop out of presidential race - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26048 views

Nikki Haley is expected to drop out of the Republican presidential race and clear the way for former President Donald Trump.

Trump's last Republican rival Haley to drop out of presidential race - CNN

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is expected to announce on Wednesday that she is dropping out of the Republican presidential race, clearing the way for former President Donald Trump, citing sources familiar with her plans, CNN reports, UNN writes.

Details

Haley was former US President Donald Trump's only opponent in the GOP primaries before the presidential election, and although he won 14 of the 15 GOP primaries on Super Tuesday, Haley prevented his possible clean sweep by winning in Vermont.

In the Republican primaries on Super Tuesday, Haley received only 43 Republican delegates, while Trump received 764.

On "Super Tuesday," Republican Nikki Haley thwarts Trump's triumphal march06.03.24, 10:32 • 33138 views

On the eve of the February primaries in South Carolina, Haley vowed to stay in the race until Super Tuesday on March 5, saying she would continue to participate in the primaries "until the last person votes because I believe in a better America and a brighter future for our children.

Haley is expected to deliver the speech in Charleston, South Carolina, at 10:00 a.m. local time (17:00 in Kyiv).

At the same time, Nikki Haley will not announce today that she supports former US President Donald Trump, sources familiar with her plans told CNN.

Instead, Haley will urge Trump to enlist the support of the voters who supported her. "This plan appears to give her an opportunity to support Trump before the November general election," the publication notes.

Trump and Biden win their parties' primaries06.03.24, 09:07 • 44276 views

