Power outages, fallen trees: bad weather rages in Lviv

In Lviv, there is a strong storm with thunder and squally winds. In particular, the bad weather knocked down several trees, and power outages are being recorded in the city. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, as reported by UNN.

Attention, Lviv. There is a strong storm with thunder and squally winds in the city. Stay in safe places, do not hide under trees or advertising structures - Sadovyi wrote.

Later, he reported that a tree had fallen near Franko University. Fortunately, no one was injured.

At the same time, local Telegram channels are publishing photos of the bad weather in the city. In particular, on Bohuna Street, a fallen tree blocked the road, and trees also fell on Lukasha Street, as well as on the Kyiv-Chop highway in the Lviv and Stryi districts. In addition to trees, facades are also collapsing.

In addition, power outages are also reported.

Recall

In Chernivtsi region, rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of bad weather. Due to a strong storm and thunderstorm that swept through the region on July 7, two substations were de-energized and several high-voltage poles were damaged. More than 30,000 consumers in Chernivtsi and several villages in the region were left without electricity.