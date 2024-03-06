Trump and Biden win their parties' primaries

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24158 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 85264 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57797 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 245689 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 214031 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184593 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226585 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250576 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156484 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371934 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195966 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 75897 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 96688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54044 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 29771 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 85336 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 245781 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 196338 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 214086 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24689 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24926 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54318 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61795 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Trump and Biden win their parties' primaries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44276 views

On Super Tuesday, Biden and Trump won their primaries in 15 states, securing the presidential nomination in the 2024 elections.

Trump and Biden win their parties' primaries

During Super Tuesday in the United States, on March 5, United States President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won their respective parties' primaries in 15 states. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters

Details

Trump won among Republicans in 15 states, including California and Texas, rejecting his only rival, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. According to Edison Research, her only victory of the night was in Vermont.

According to Reuters, after the victory, Trump almost completely secured his third consecutive presidential nomination, despite numerous criminal charges.

In a victory speech delivered at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump focused on Biden's immigration policies and called him the "worst president" in history.

"Our cities are overrun with migrant crime," he said, although crime data does not support this claim.

In his statement, Biden again called Trump a threat to American democracy.

As expected, incumbent President Biden will run on the Democratic Party ticket, despite protests from activists who oppose his strong support for Israel.

Nevertheless, Biden won Minnesota and 14 other states, including the Iowa caucuses, which ended on Tuesday. He suffered one defeat in the U.S. Virgin Islands caucus, where entrepreneur Jason Palmer won 51 votes to Biden's 40. 

Biden says Trump's second term would mean a return to "chaos, division and darkness"06.03.24, 08:48 • 36678 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Nikki Haley
Iowa
Reuters
United Nations
California
Donald Trump
Texas
Joe Biden
United States
Florida
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14