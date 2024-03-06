Trump and Biden win their parties' primaries

During Super Tuesday in the United States, on March 5, United States President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won their respective parties' primaries in 15 states. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Trump won among Republicans in 15 states, including California and Texas, rejecting his only rival, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. According to Edison Research, her only victory of the night was in Vermont.

According to Reuters, after the victory, Trump almost completely secured his third consecutive presidential nomination, despite numerous criminal charges.

In a victory speech delivered at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump focused on Biden's immigration policies and called him the "worst president" in history.

"Our cities are overrun with migrant crime," he said, although crime data does not support this claim.

In his statement, Biden again called Trump a threat to American democracy.

As expected, incumbent President Biden will run on the Democratic Party ticket, despite protests from activists who oppose his strong support for Israel.

Nevertheless, Biden won Minnesota and 14 other states, including the Iowa caucuses, which ended on Tuesday. He suffered one defeat in the U.S. Virgin Islands caucus, where entrepreneur Jason Palmer won 51 votes to Biden's 40.

Biden says Trump's second term would mean a return to "chaos, division and darkness"