Putin's "ceasefire" has begun: Russia struck at the front-line areas of Ukraine - military observer Myroshnikov

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
07:04 PM • 7076 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

06:29 PM • 20545 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 30849 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 47410 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 42666 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 48600 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 43872 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 40756 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 96880 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 100957 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Publications
Exclusives
In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

May 7, 01:08 PM • 37736 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 31180 views

The EU has reacted to the visit of the PRC leader to Moscow

May 7, 03:49 PM • 10382 views

The General Staff announced changes in the basic military training program for some categories of military personnel

May 7, 03:54 PM • 12464 views

Resort Skadovsk became a "ghost": ATESH showed the occupiers' preparations for "Victory Day"

05:20 PM • 14250 views
Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

06:29 PM • 20545 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 96880 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 100957 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 94445 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 85649 views
Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 31216 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 63653 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 113496 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 109709 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 120467 views
Putin's "ceasefire" has begun: Russia struck at the front-line areas of Ukraine - military observer Myroshnikov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

Contrary to the announced "ceasefire", Russian troops launched attacks from MLRS on the front-line areas of Ukraine, in particular, in the Pokrovsky, Toretsky and other directions. Fighting on the ground continues.

Putin's "ceasefire" has begun: Russia struck at the front-line areas of Ukraine - military observer Myroshnikov

Already in the first 7 minutes of the "ceasefire" announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Russian Federation struck several times in the frontline areas. This was reported by military observer Bohdan Myroshnikov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the occupier has already struck several times from MLRS at the frontline areas and along the line of combat engagement.

Pokrovsky, Toretsky, Chasovoyarsky, Konstantinovsky, Sumy, Kursk, Belgorod, Kupyansky and Limansky directions - there is no silence anywhere as expected. Because swamp scum always lie

- wrote Myroshnikov.

He also predicts that the fighting on the ground will not stop "and will not stop".

Recall

Russia, by Putin's decision, announced a "ceasefire" on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. From midnight on May 8 to zero hours on May 11. All hostilities are suspended for this period, the Kremlin said. They called Putin's "ceasefire" on May 9 "a test of readiness" to find ways for a long-term and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

"Ukrainians are in a good position": Kellogg called Putin's "ceasefire" absurd 06.05.25, 22:47 • 6336 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Kursk
Ukraine
Sums
