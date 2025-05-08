Putin's "ceasefire" has begun: Russia struck at the front-line areas of Ukraine - military observer Myroshnikov

Already in the first 7 minutes of the "ceasefire" announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Russian Federation struck several times in the frontline areas. This was reported by military observer Bohdan Myroshnikov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the occupier has already struck several times from MLRS at the frontline areas and along the line of combat engagement.

Pokrovsky, Toretsky, Chasovoyarsky, Konstantinovsky, Sumy, Kursk, Belgorod, Kupyansky and Limansky directions - there is no silence anywhere as expected. Because swamp scum always lie - wrote Myroshnikov.

He also predicts that the fighting on the ground will not stop "and will not stop".

Recall

Russia, by Putin's decision, announced a "ceasefire" on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. From midnight on May 8 to zero hours on May 11. All hostilities are suspended for this period, the Kremlin said. They called Putin's "ceasefire" on May 9 "a test of readiness" to find ways for a long-term and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

