"Ukrainians are in a good position": Kellogg called Putin's "ceasefire" absurd

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
02:29 PM • 28802 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

02:23 PM • 59093 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 49333 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 50525 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 58348 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 92800 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 51220 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 106411 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57161 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 125079 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Hegseth's order to cancel arms supplies to Ukraine took the White House by surprise - Reuters

May 6, 11:15 AM • 15013 views

May 6, 11:15 AM • 15013 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 23307 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

02:59 PM • 57141 views

The government has amended the procedure for conscription during mobilization: what is it about

03:15 PM • 17366 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

03:56 PM • 37684 views
Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

03:56 PM • 37828 views

03:56 PM • 37828 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

02:59 PM • 57288 views

02:59 PM • 57288 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 92800 views

May 6, 11:40 AM • 92800 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 106413 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 125079 views
Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 23407 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 77855 views

May 6, 09:05 AM • 77855 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 77057 views

May 6, 05:59 AM • 77057 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 89495 views

May 6, 05:16 AM • 89495 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 37764 views
COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

"Ukrainians are in a good position": Kellogg called Putin's "ceasefire" absurd

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg stated that Putin's proposed three-day ceasefire is absurd. Trump insists on a 30-day ceasefire.

"Ukrainians are in a good position": Kellogg called Putin's "ceasefire" absurd

The three-day ceasefire proposed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is absurd. This was stated in an interview with Fox News by US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, US President Donald Trump insists on a permanent comprehensive ceasefire for at least 30 days, after which "we can extend it."

Now Ukrainians are in a pretty good position, and I think President Trump has achieved more in his first 100 days than the previous administration in 1,200 days. And not only the Biden administration - I'm talking about all world leaders

- Kellogg noted.

In his opinion, Russia will not win its war against Ukraine. Yes, for the last year and a half, Russia "has not made any serious progress".

They didn't take the city of Kyiv, the capital. They did not advance west of the Dnieper, which is a major obstacle. They didn't take Odessa. They have lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers, and haven't really moved at all. They move in meters, not miles. Ukrainians are fighting on their own land. They fight fiercely. So when Russia says it is winning, no, it is not

- the American politician emphasized.

He added that no one will win this war militarily.

"It will be done diplomatically, and I think the Ukrainians understand that well now after last week, and I think the Russians need to understand that," Kellogg said.

Let us remind you

At the end of April, at negotiations in London, the American and Ukrainian delegations agreed on a list of 22 "very specific" actions that could form the basis for further agreements on the settlement of the war. This was stated by US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

Duda: Trump can stop Russia's aggression and put Putin at the negotiating table06.05.25, 05:51 • 4828 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
