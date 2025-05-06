"Ukrainians are in a good position": Kellogg called Putin's "ceasefire" absurd

The three-day ceasefire proposed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is absurd. This was stated in an interview with Fox News by US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, reports UNN.

According to him, US President Donald Trump insists on a permanent comprehensive ceasefire for at least 30 days, after which "we can extend it."

Now Ukrainians are in a pretty good position, and I think President Trump has achieved more in his first 100 days than the previous administration in 1,200 days. And not only the Biden administration - I'm talking about all world leaders - Kellogg noted.

In his opinion, Russia will not win its war against Ukraine. Yes, for the last year and a half, Russia "has not made any serious progress".

They didn't take the city of Kyiv, the capital. They did not advance west of the Dnieper, which is a major obstacle. They didn't take Odessa. They have lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers, and haven't really moved at all. They move in meters, not miles. Ukrainians are fighting on their own land. They fight fiercely. So when Russia says it is winning, no, it is not - the American politician emphasized.

He added that no one will win this war militarily.

"It will be done diplomatically, and I think the Ukrainians understand that well now after last week, and I think the Russians need to understand that," Kellogg said.

At the end of April, at negotiations in London, the American and Ukrainian delegations agreed on a list of 22 "very specific" actions that could form the basis for further agreements on the settlement of the war. This was stated by US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

