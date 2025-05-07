In "Reserve+" the deferrals issued online were automatically extended.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced an important update in "Reserve+". Deferrals have been automatically extended for those who received them online. This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development Kateryna Chernogorenko on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, the updated date should already be displayed in Reserve+ for students, graduate students, parents with many children who have children in one marriage, and people with disabilities.

In addition, the government approved Resolution No. 560, which stipulates that a full referral can be generated in Reserve+ independently, without the electronic signature of the head of the TCC.

TCCs will no longer send people with disabilities to the military medical commission.

Thank you to the Government for supporting the simplification of processes for those liable for military service. We continue to work on new types of deferrals - wrote the Deputy Minister.

Reminder

Earlier, the government approved changes regarding the reservation of persons liable for military service for the period of mobilization and for the period of martial law. The criteria by which enterprises that are critical to the economy and security of Ukraine are determined have been updated.