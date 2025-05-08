Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

In Poland, one person died and another was seriously injured as a result of an attack that occurred around 18:40 on Wednesday on the territory of the University of Warsaw on Krakowskie Przedmieście. This is reported by UNN with reference to RMF FM.

Details

It is noted that a man armed with an axe broke into the university and attacked people. A woman died and another person was seriously injured.

The victim was an employee of the university's administrative department over 60 years of age. The victim was a university security guard who tried to intervene, - the publication notes.

It is indicated that the police have already detained the attacker. He turned out to be a 22-year-old Pole who is studying law at the University of Warsaw. The motives for his actions are currently unknown. In connection with the attack, the university administration has declared May 8 a day of mourning.

Let us remind you

At the beginning of May, in Odesa, on Kulikovo Pole, a man with two knives attacked police officers who were maintaining order. Both police officers and the attacker were hospitalized with injuries.

In Kharkiv, a man attacked a TCC employee with a knife: police have opened proceedings