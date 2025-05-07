The US is approaching the moment when it will have to make decisions regarding the war in Ukraine - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that the US is approaching the moment when it will be necessary to make certain decisions regarding the war in Ukraine. He commented on Vice President Vance's statements about the inflated demands of the Russian Federation.
President Donald Trump said that the United States is approaching a moment when certain decisions will have to be made regarding the war in Ukraine, UNN reports.
Trump commented on the statement of US Vice President Jay D. Vance that Russia demands too much in negotiations.
Maybe he's right. Maybe he knows something, because I dealt with this and some other issues. But we are approaching a moment when we will have to make certain decisions, but I am not happy about it
US Vice President Jay D. Vance said that Russia is "asking for too much" to end the war with Ukraine.
Vance also stated that America is trying, as much as possible, to play a constructive role in promoting peaceful talks between Russia and Ukraine. Both sides are not even holding constructive negotiations on what they need to end the war.