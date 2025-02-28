Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has canceled his planned speech at the Hudson Institute. Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced the cancellation.
Update: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech at the Hudson Institute has been canceled
