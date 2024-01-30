President of the Czech Republic: Europe must be prepared for Trump's victory

Czech President Petr Pavel believes that European countries should be prepared for a possible victory of Trump in the US presidential election . The former White House chief of staff sees "many things differently." This was reported by Tvn24, according to UNN.

According to the Czech President, Europe is legitimately considering the possibility that Trump will win the election and very quickly conclude a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which may not be beneficial for Ukraine and Europe.

In that case, we will be faced with a fait accompli that we will have to deal with. It is not about undermining the transatlantic bond, challenging the United States as an ally. But we have to recognize realistically that Donald Trump looks at many things differently, - said the Czech President.

Pavel noted that Ukraine, unlike Russia, currently has limited capabilities on the battlefield. Therefore, according to him, the allies recommend that Kyiv limit its offensive actions and strengthen its defense. The former Czech military officer noted that for this purpose, Kyiv needs not only purely defensive weapons, but also those capable of striking at the Russian army's weapons supply routes. In particular, we are talking about artillery, long-range cruise missiles, and F-16 aircraft.

Only a balance of power will lead to both sides realizing that they will no longer succeed and that it is time for negotiations, - The Czech President emphasized.

Pavel also spoke in favor of enlarging the EU to include Ukraine, as well as possibly Georgia, Moldova, and the Western Balkans.

He added that if Europe does not want to have places where different influences intersect and that could lead to some kind of conflict, then efforts should be made to deepen cooperation with these countries in both the economic and security dimensions.

Donald Trump won in the Iowa Republican caucuses, receiving 16 delegates. Thus, rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis have four delegates each, and 16 seats are still up for grabs.

