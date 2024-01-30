President of the Czech Republic: Europe must be prepared for Trump's victory

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 78253 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 119196 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123740 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165584 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165661 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268517 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176976 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166881 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148635 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238358 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101409 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 71726 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 44947 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 40857 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 53865 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268517 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238358 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223676 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249128 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235184 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 119196 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100717 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101134 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117611 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118229 views
Actual
President of the Czech Republic: Europe must be prepared for Trump's victory

President of the Czech Republic: Europe must be prepared for Trump's victory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29458 views

Czech President Petr Pavel said that European countries should prepare for a possible Trump victory in the US elections. He believes that Trump can quickly reach an agreement with Putin that will not be beneficial for Ukraine and Europe.

Czech President Petr Pavel believes that European countries should be prepared for a possible victory of Trump in the US presidential election  . The former White House chief of staff sees "many things differently." This was reported by Tvn24, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Czech President, Europe is legitimately considering the possibility that Trump will win the election and very quickly conclude a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which may not be beneficial for Ukraine and Europe.

In that case, we will be faced with a fait accompli that we will have to deal with. It is not about undermining the transatlantic bond, challenging the United States as an ally. But we have to recognize realistically that Donald Trump looks at many things differently,

- said the Czech President.

Pavel noted that Ukraine, unlike Russia, currently has limited capabilities on the battlefield. Therefore, according to him, the allies recommend that Kyiv limit its offensive actions and strengthen its defense. The former Czech military officer noted that for this purpose, Kyiv needs not only purely defensive weapons, but also those capable of striking at the Russian army's weapons supply routes. In particular, we are talking about artillery, long-range cruise missiles, and F-16 aircraft.

Only a balance of power will lead to both sides realizing that they will no longer succeed and that it is time for negotiations,

- The Czech President emphasized.

Pavel also spoke in favor of enlarging the EU to include Ukraine, as well as possibly Georgia, Moldova, and the Western Balkans.

He added that if Europe does not want to have places where different influences intersect and that could lead to some kind of conflict, then efforts should be made to deepen cooperation with these countries in both the economic and security dimensions.

Recall

Donald Trump won in the Iowa Republican caucuses, receiving 16 delegates. Thus, rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis have four delegates each, and 16 seats are still up for grabs.

Zelenskiy invites Trump to Kyiv19.01.24, 23:06 • 53769 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics
tvn24TVN24
ron-desantisRon DeSantis
nikki-haleyNikki Haley
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
iowaIowa
cnnCNN
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
czech-republicCzech Republic
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising