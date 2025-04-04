Ron DeSantis

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11173 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 19518 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59128 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 204276 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117560 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 383136 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305017 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212880 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243766 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254868 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
2m/s
53%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52931 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66948 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17883 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38700 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123045 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123666 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 204259 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 383112 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250380 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305000 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11492 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39193 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67438 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53418 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122288 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Ron DeSantis

News by theme

Trump has decided on the candidates for deputy heads of the Pentagon

Donald Trump plans to appoint billionaire Steven Feinberg as his second in command at the Pentagon. Albright Colby, known for his tough stance on China, has been chosen as deputy for policy.

News of the World • December 23, 02:02 AM • 22105 views

Trump supported Hegseth for the post of head of the Pentagon after media publications

Donald Trump announced his support for Pete Hegseth for the post of US Secretary of defense, despite the scandals surrounding his candidacy. Trump praised Hagset's education and military experience.

News of the World • December 6, 08:10 PM • 24098 views

Trump called David Sachs responsible for US policy in the field of AI and cryptocurrencies

Donald Trump has appointed technology investor David Sachs to be responsible for US cryptocurrency policy. Sachs will also chair the Presidential Council of Science and Technology Advisers.

News of the World • December 6, 04:24 AM • 20385 views

Media: US President-elect Trump may change his nominee for Pentagon chief

Donald Trump is considering the candidacy of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to replace Pete Hagel as US Secretary of Defense. The reason for the possible replacement was allegations about Hagesse's personal life and doubts about his confirmation by the Senate.

News of the World • December 4, 07:15 PM • 32583 views

Trump has started selecting candidates for key positions in the future administration: the names have become known

Trump's advisers gathered in Florida to plan the transition and select candidates for top positions. Potential candidates include Marco Rubio, Rick Grenell, Tom Cotton and other influential Republicans.

News of the World • November 7, 04:13 PM • 16043 views

Meta suspended accounts that tracked celebrities ' private jets

Meta blocked Instagram's Threads accounts that tracked the flights of Zuckerberg, Musk and other celebrities ' private jets. The company attributed this to a violation of its Privacy Policy and the risk of physical harm.

News of the World • October 22, 10:51 AM • 16433 views

Hurricane Milton hits Florida, leaving 4 dead. Biden speaks with the governor of the affected state

Category 3 Hurricane Milton hit Central Florida, causing widespread destruction. More than 3.3 million consumers were left without electricity and tornado casualties were reported.

News of the World • October 10, 02:14 PM • 15580 views

Hurricane Milton hits Florida, causing tornadoes and power outages

Hurricane Milton hit central Florida, causing deadly tornadoes and leaving nearly 2 million customers without power. The storm has caused damage to homes and flooding, and is expected to make landfall in the Atlantic.

News of the World • October 10, 05:40 AM • 12893 views

Hurricane Helen weakened to a tropical storm after hitting Florida

Hurricane Helene hit Florida, causing massive outages and record storm surges. It subsequently weakened to a tropical storm as it moved further overland

News of the World • September 27, 11:50 AM • 14588 views

Six people died in the US as a result of Hurricane Debbie

Tropical storm Debbie has killed six people on the coast of the southern US states. Catastrophic flooding is expected in Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina.

Society • August 8, 12:49 AM • 25014 views

Hurricane Debbie hits Florida, threatening flooding in the southeastern United States

Hurricane Debbie reached the coast of Florida, leaving more than 250 thousand consumers without electricity. Catastrophic flooding and record precipitation are expected in the southeastern United States, and a state of emergency has been declared.

News of the World • August 5, 12:59 PM • 18541 views

California wants to limit the use of smartphones in schools

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced plans to restrict the use of smartphones by students during school hours, citing mental health risks associated with social media, and intends to work with the legislature on the initiative.

News of the World • June 19, 07:52 AM • 17573 views

Walt Disney case in Florida: parties reach a "settlement agreement" over the Disneyland area

The Disney Company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have entered into a settlement agreement to end litigation over control of the special district that includes Walt Disney World, opening a new chapter of constructive cooperation between the company and the state.

Economy • March 27, 09:56 PM • 32556 views

Florida National Guard goes to Texas to fight illegal migration

The governor of Florida announced that Florida will send one battalion of the Florida National Guard to Texas to help fight illegal immigration by building barriers and installing barbed wire along the border.

Politics • February 1, 11:25 PM • 32369 views

President of the Czech Republic: Europe must be prepared for Trump's victory

Czech President Petr Pavel said that European countries should prepare for a possible Trump victory in the US elections. He believes that Trump can quickly reach an agreement with Putin that will not be beneficial for Ukraine and Europe.

Politics • January 30, 02:56 PM • 29492 views