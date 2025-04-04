Donald Trump plans to appoint billionaire Steven Feinberg as his second in command at the Pentagon. Albright Colby, known for his tough stance on China, has been chosen as deputy for policy.
Donald Trump announced his support for Pete Hegseth for the post of US Secretary of defense, despite the scandals surrounding his candidacy. Trump praised Hagset's education and military experience.
Donald Trump has appointed technology investor David Sachs to be responsible for US cryptocurrency policy. Sachs will also chair the Presidential Council of Science and Technology Advisers.
Donald Trump is considering the candidacy of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to replace Pete Hagel as US Secretary of Defense. The reason for the possible replacement was allegations about Hagesse's personal life and doubts about his confirmation by the Senate.
Trump's advisers gathered in Florida to plan the transition and select candidates for top positions. Potential candidates include Marco Rubio, Rick Grenell, Tom Cotton and other influential Republicans.
Meta blocked Instagram's Threads accounts that tracked the flights of Zuckerberg, Musk and other celebrities ' private jets. The company attributed this to a violation of its Privacy Policy and the risk of physical harm.
Category 3 Hurricane Milton hit Central Florida, causing widespread destruction. More than 3.3 million consumers were left without electricity and tornado casualties were reported.
Hurricane Milton hit central Florida, causing deadly tornadoes and leaving nearly 2 million customers without power. The storm has caused damage to homes and flooding, and is expected to make landfall in the Atlantic.
Hurricane Helene hit Florida, causing massive outages and record storm surges. It subsequently weakened to a tropical storm as it moved further overland
Tropical storm Debbie has killed six people on the coast of the southern US states. Catastrophic flooding is expected in Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina.
Hurricane Debbie reached the coast of Florida, leaving more than 250 thousand consumers without electricity. Catastrophic flooding and record precipitation are expected in the southeastern United States, and a state of emergency has been declared.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced plans to restrict the use of smartphones by students during school hours, citing mental health risks associated with social media, and intends to work with the legislature on the initiative.
The Disney Company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have entered into a settlement agreement to end litigation over control of the special district that includes Walt Disney World, opening a new chapter of constructive cooperation between the company and the state.
The governor of Florida announced that Florida will send one battalion of the Florida National Guard to Texas to help fight illegal immigration by building barriers and installing barbed wire along the border.
Czech President Petr Pavel said that European countries should prepare for a possible Trump victory in the US elections. He believes that Trump can quickly reach an agreement with Putin that will not be beneficial for Ukraine and Europe.