Exclusive
01:07 PM • 4172 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 5870 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 12727 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 14985 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 11409 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 12440 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
August 22, 07:36 AM • 11044 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
August 22, 05:52 AM • 13230 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 22470 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 45769 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Judge orders demolition of "Alligator Alcatraz" migrant detention center: full demolition expected in 60 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

Florida Judge Kathleen Williams has banned the detention of migrants at the "Alligator Alcatraz" center, built in the swamps. The facility must be demolished within 60 days due to environmental damage.

Judge orders demolition of "Alligator Alcatraz" migrant detention center: full demolition expected in 60 days

The migrant detention center was built in the Florida swamps without proper inspection. Environmentalists prepared a series of complaints about the harmful impact on local flora and fauna, and, appealing to the court, won the case.

UNN reports with reference to Agence France-Presse and ORF.

Details

On Thursday, Florida Judge Kathleen Williams prohibited the Trump administration and Florida authorities from holding new migrants in the detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz." The judge prohibited the transfer of any additional persons "not yet held at the facility." Lighting systems, generators, as well as waste and sewage systems must be removed. That is, the detention center will be demolished. According to the court decision, numerous premises must be demolished within 60 days.

The administration of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida announced that it would appeal the decision.

Judge Kathleen Williams' decision, issued on Thursday, came after a lawsuit filed by two groups — Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity — who argue that the center threatens the fragile ecosystem of the surrounding wetlands and was built without conducting environmental impact studies.

In early August 2025, the judge had already issued an order to temporarily suspend all new construction at the center.

Recall

Regarding another famous prison, located on an island in San Francisco Bay. In May, US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that he had instructed the country's Federal Bureau of Prisons to restore and reopen the infamous Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump
San Francisco
United States
Florida