Florida expands migrant camp network after 20,000 arrests

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 8096 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 27673 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 53267 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 32432 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 36356 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 41093 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 101681 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 70349 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 95372 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 99561 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
4.8m/s
88%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Terrorist attack in Kyiv: court remanded suspect without bailJanuary 5, 05:02 PM • 4438 views
NATO Secretary General to join Coalition of the Willing in Paris tomorrowJanuary 5, 05:31 PM • 5694 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 13070 views
Maduro's Capture: How the US is Strengthening its Influence in Venezuela and What Moscow Thinks - ReutersJanuary 5, 06:58 PM • 4170 views
Don't play games with President Trump: US State Department addresses Russia and IranJanuary 5, 07:20 PM • 3284 views
Publications
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 13117 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 53268 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 38798 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 101681 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 160249 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
J. D. Vance
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
China
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US09:31 PM • 2840 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 55733 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 50183 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 46767 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 54872 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
S-400 missile system

Florida expands migrant camp network after 20,000 arrests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans to build two additional migrant detention camps. This decision comes amid a record number of detentions: in less than a year, local law enforcement has made 20,000 arrests related to immigration law violations.

Florida expands migrant camp network after 20,000 arrests

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans to build two additional migrant detention camps. The decision was made against the backdrop of a record number of detentions: in less than a year, local law enforcement officers made 20,000 arrests related to immigration violations. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking at Camp Sanderson, DeSantis emphasized that Florida plays a key role in President Donald Trump's deportation campaign. In addition to the two existing facilities, the state plans to open another in Panhandle (after approval by the US Department of Homeland Security) and one in South Florida.

The US increases payments for migrants who voluntarily leave the country to $3,00022.12.25, 22:34 • 3991 view

More than 16,000 local and state police officers are involved in detention operations, having received federal agent powers under the 287(g) program. According to the governor, the pace of deportations is accelerating: 93 flights with deportees have already been carried out from one facility alone, known as "Alligator Alcatraz."

Government position and criticism

Ron DeSantis emphasized the effectiveness of the state's actions, noting that no other US region has achieved similar results. At the same time, human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and the ACLU report "terrible and inhumane conditions" in the camps, including overcrowding and lack of proper medical care.

There is no other state that has been able to do anything like what the state of Florida has done in immigration. We have led, and it has been very effective. The pace has accelerated

- Ron DeSantis said. 

Trump administration plans to turn industrial warehouses into mega-centers for deportation24.12.25, 21:17 • 6079 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
United States Department of Homeland Security
Ron DeSantis
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States
Florida