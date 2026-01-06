Florida expands migrant camp network after 20,000 arrests

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans to build two additional migrant detention camps. The decision was made against the backdrop of a record number of detentions: in less than a year, local law enforcement officers made 20,000 arrests related to immigration violations. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking at Camp Sanderson, DeSantis emphasized that Florida plays a key role in President Donald Trump's deportation campaign. In addition to the two existing facilities, the state plans to open another in Panhandle (after approval by the US Department of Homeland Security) and one in South Florida.

The US increases payments for migrants who voluntarily leave the country to $3,000

More than 16,000 local and state police officers are involved in detention operations, having received federal agent powers under the 287(g) program. According to the governor, the pace of deportations is accelerating: 93 flights with deportees have already been carried out from one facility alone, known as "Alligator Alcatraz."

Government position and criticism

Ron DeSantis emphasized the effectiveness of the state's actions, noting that no other US region has achieved similar results. At the same time, human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and the ACLU report "terrible and inhumane conditions" in the camps, including overcrowding and lack of proper medical care.

There is no other state that has been able to do anything like what the state of Florida has done in immigration. We have led, and it has been very effective. The pace has accelerated - Ron DeSantis said.

Trump administration plans to turn industrial warehouses into mega-centers for deportation