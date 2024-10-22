Meta suspended accounts that tracked celebrities ' private jets
Kyiv • UNN
Meta blocked Instagram's Threads accounts that tracked the flights of Zuckerberg, Musk and other celebrities ' private jets. The company attributed this to a violation of its Privacy Policy and the risk of physical harm.
S Threads ' Instagram accounts, which track the private jets of celebrities including Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Kylie Jenner, were suspended on Monday. Meta told TechCrunch that Cheek accounts violated its privacy policy, citing the "risk of physical harm" in relation to these individuals, reports UNN.
As it became known, most of these accounts belonged to a college student from Florida, Jack Sweeney.
Links to Instagram/Threads accounts that track flights of former President Donald Trump, Florida governor Ron DeSantis and other celebrities on Monday night issued an error message: "the link you clicked on may be broken or the page may have been deleted.
It is noted that Sweeney's account, which tracked Taylor Swift's plane, was disabled on Friday.
Sweeney wrote from his personal account that" today is like December 15, 2022, " referring to the time when Elon Musk permanently deleted his @ElonJet account from Twitter.
In May, US President Joe Biden signed a bill that allows private jet owners to anonymize their registration information. However, according to Sweeney, tracking high-ranking officials is still easy, including with the help of tips from other "flight tracking enthusiasts," writes TechCrunch.
