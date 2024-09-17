Meta bans RT and other Russian state media from its platforms

Meta has announced that it is banning RT (Russia Today) and other Russian state media from its platforms. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

As a reason for the ban, Meta states that Russian media outlets “used deceptive tactics to conduct covert influence operations on the Internet.

“After careful consideration, we have expanded our ongoing actions against Russian state media. “Rossiya Segodnya, RT, and other related organizations are now banned from our apps worldwide for activities related to foreign interference,” the company said in a statement.

The ban will come into effect “in the coming days” and will apply to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads.