A boulevard named after US President Donald Trump may appear near the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Hill.

Details

It is noted that members of the Palm Beach County Commission are to vote on a resolution that provides for naming 4 miles of South Boulevard, which runs from Palm Beach International Airport to Mar-a-Lago, "President Donald Trump Boulevard" with honorary signs.

The Florida Legislature approved the decision earlier this year, and Governor Ron DeSantis signed it last month. However, for the decision to take effect, it must be approved at the local level.

The White House stated that this is a "great honor" for Trump. They noted that Trump "will always be grateful to the people of Florida for their unwavering support as loyal MAGA (Make America Great Again – ed.) supporters."

The road named after Trump will run through West Palm Beach and Palm Beach.

Recall

Donald Trump stated at a closed donor event in 2024 that he threatened Vladimir Putin to "bomb Moscow" if he invaded Ukraine.