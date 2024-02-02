ukenru
Florida National Guard goes to Texas to fight illegal migration

Florida National Guard goes to Texas to fight illegal migration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32325 views

The governor of Florida announced that Florida will send one battalion of the Florida National Guard to Texas to help fight illegal immigration by building barriers and installing barbed wire along the border.

The state of Florida will send members of its National Guard to Texas to help fight the influx of illegal migrants. This was reported by Fox News, according to UNN.

Details

I am convinced that the state has the right to strengthen its borders. And if Texas is building barriers, installing barbed wire to keep illegal immigrants out, I want to help. I don't want to be part of the federal government trying to tear down those barriers and let in even more illegal immigrants. This is insane. Today we are going to increase our presence on the southern border. We will be sending one battalion of the Florida National Guard to Texas and deploying the Florida State Guard there for the first time

said the Governor of Florida.

The governor noted that the Guard will help Texas build barriers and install barbed wire to "stop this invasion once and for all.

In addition to DeSantis, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced his readiness to send National Guard members to Texas. Former US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have also expressed support for Texas.

Context

On January 22, Fox News reported that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to remove the 48-kilometer-long wire fence on the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, which was installed as part of the fight against the influx of migrants. The court's decision allows the Border Patrol to cut the wire along the border during the trial.

The Texas National Guard has blocked the access of Federal Border Patrol officers to the border with Mexico. The state authorities have repeatedly stated that the US administration is not properly securing the border, which has led to an increase in illegal migrants.

Crisis in Texas is a continuation of the election race - expert28.01.24, 05:30 • 30203 views

Contact us about advertising