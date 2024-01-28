Crisis in Texas is a continuation of the election race - expert

The crisis in Texas is a continuation of the election race between Republicans and Democrats, but it is far from a "civil war". This was stated by Yegor Valyarenko, analyst at the Foreign Policy Council "Ukrainian Prism", on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports.

The analyst added that although Ukraine is a long way from Texas, this issue affects the allocation of American aid to our Defense Forces.

The Republicans are very active in pushing their agenda to resolve the issue of regulating border crossings by refugees from Mexico, and this is an issue that is now very closely tied to the allocation of funds to help Ukraine Valyarenko said.

He added that the way the governor of Texas chose to proceed with the installation of various barriers, despite the decision of the US Supreme Court and the calls of the Biden administration, can be seen as another element of pressure to promote the Republican agenda.

