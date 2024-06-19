California wants to limit the use of smartphones in schools

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10291 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 114288 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 120520 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135442 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 197889 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238584 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147046 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369966 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182408 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149770 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 82313 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 114891 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 101494 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19261 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 39927 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 114211 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 102100 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 120470 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 115489 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135399 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6444 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 9414 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14059 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15506 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19561 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

California wants to limit the use of smartphones in schools

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17573 views

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced plans to restrict the use of smartphones by students during school hours, citing mental health risks associated with social media, and intends to work with the legislature on the initiative.

California wants to limit the use of smartphones in schools

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that he wants to limit students' use of smartphones during the school day, citing mental health risks associated with social media, UNN reports citing AP.

Details

The announcement, first reported by Politico, comes a day after U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called on Congress to require warning labels on social media platforms and their impact on young people. Newsom said he plans to build on a law he signed in 2019 that allows school districts to restrict or ban smartphone use by students while in school or under the supervision of a school employee.

"As the surgeon general has confirmed, social media is harming the mental health of our youth," the Democratic governor said in a statement. - "I look forward to working with the legislature to limit smartphone use during the school day. When children and teens are in school, they should be focused on learning, not on screens.

Newsom's office did not provide further information on the proposal. But the California School Boards Association has said that any rules on student smartphone use should be left to school districts, not the state.

"We support legislation that empowers school leaders to make local policy decisions that reflect the concerns of their community and what is needed to support their students," said Representative Troy Flint.

The Los Angeles Unified School District board on Tuesday voted to develop a policy that would prohibit students from using cell phones during the school day, with some exceptions. Board member Nick Melvoin, who worked as a teacher and regularly visited school campuses, said he was "struck" by how "students are glued to their cell phones, not unlike adults.

Addendum

Newsom's announcement comes amid a growing debate across the country about how to deal with the impact of social media and smartphone use, especially on young people. Some teens have vowed to stay away from social media to improve their mental health and help themselves focus on their studies and extracurricular activities.

In Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year signed one of the country's strictest bans on children's use of social media. Earlier this month, the New York State legislature passed a bill that would allow parents to block their children from receiving social media posts suggested by the platform's algorithm.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Ron DeSantis
United States Congress
New York (state)
California
United States
Florida
Poland
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41