Zelenskiy invites Trump to Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited former US President Donald Trump to Kyiv, but he has also put forward one condition, UNN reports, citing the British TV channel Channel 4 News.

The Ukrainian president said he would be happy to see the former US president in Kyiv if Trump can end the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.

"Yes, please, Donald Trump - I invite you to Ukraine, to Kyiv. If you can stop the war within 24 hours, I think it will be enough to come to Kyiv, any day I am here," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine noted that if Trump has a "formula" for ending the war, he wants to know what it is.

Trump said that if he came to power in the United States, he would end the war "very quickly" because he "gets along well with Putin.