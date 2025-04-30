The Russian Federation no longer excludes American control at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The Russian state corporation "rosatom" is ready to discuss the presence of the United States at the Ukrainian station. However - under certain conditions.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

If the country's leadership makes a political decision, we are ready to discuss this with the American side.

This was stated by the head of "rosatom" Oleksiy Likhachov, in a comment to Russian media. Earlier, the WSJ reported that the United States is considering the possibility of a neutral status for the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, with control by Washington.

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukrainian technical personnel are needed for the ZNPP to function.

Russia refuses to make concessions regarding Crimea and the Zaporizhzhia NPP, insisting on conditions that are tantamount to Ukraine's capitulation. This undermines Trump's efforts to achieve peace.

The US will demand that Russia recognize Ukraine's right to its own army as part of a peace agreement.