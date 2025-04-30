$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 13723 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

01:34 PM • 32499 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 76261 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 101231 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 174603 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 95117 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 232270 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 169095 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 116597 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 143261 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 82238 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 94084 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 39230 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 73958 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 38688 views
Publications

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 13303 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 39048 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 74299 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 174603 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 155223 views
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 13887 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 16832 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 17479 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 39461 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 94316 views
The US will be able to enter the Zaporizhzhia NPP: "rosatom" is ready, but is waiting for a political decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5382 views

"Rosatom" stated that they are ready to discuss the presence of the USA in the Zaporizhzhia NPP, but under the conditions of a "political decision". Earlier, information appeared that the USA is considering the neutral status of the ZNPP.

The US will be able to enter the Zaporizhzhia NPP: "rosatom" is ready, but is waiting for a political decision

The Russian Federation no longer excludes American control at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The Russian state corporation "rosatom" is ready to discuss the presence of the United States at the Ukrainian station. However - under certain conditions.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

If the country's leadership makes a political decision, we are ready to discuss this with the American side.

This was stated by the head of "rosatom" Oleksiy Likhachov, in a comment to Russian media. Earlier, the WSJ reported that the United States is considering the possibility of a neutral status for the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, with control by Washington.

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukrainian technical personnel are needed for the ZNPP to function

Russia refuses to make concessions regarding Crimea and the Zaporizhzhia NPP, insisting on conditions that are tantamount to Ukraine's capitulation. This undermines Trump's efforts to achieve peace.

The US will demand that Russia recognize Ukraine's right to its own army as part of a peace agreement

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
