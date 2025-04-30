In Crimea, the occupiers are in a panic after the destruction of electronic warfare equipment, preparing for defense - partisans

ATEŞ agents from among the Russian military report that after the successful destruction of the Russian radar station 96L6E on April 25 in the Saki area, the occupiers are alarmed and even in a panic. This is reported by UNN with reference to the organization's account in Telegram.

Details

The occupiers are recording that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are aimed at clearing the sky over the peninsula from Russian electronic warfare equipment, followed by a massive strike on military targets. And they are already taking active measures to defend themselves.

ATEŞ agents continue to track the movement and deployment of such installations and transmit their coordinates to the Defense Forces of Ukraine - ATEŞ emphasized.

Let us remind you

Russian occupiers began to massively move equipment and air defense equipment (air defense) throughout the Crimean peninsula. Agents of the military-partisan movement "ATESH" inform in the Telegram channel that in this way the Russian Federation is trying to strengthen security measures