In Crimea, the occupiers are in a panic after the destruction of electronic warfare equipment, preparing for defense - partisans

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 26276 views

01:34 PM • 64634 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 99990 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 126941 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 212344 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 105390 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 239346 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 170772 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 117868 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 146634 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Publications
Exclusives
Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 104214 views

April 30, 08:04 AM • 104214 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 120605 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 65860 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 113287 views

April 30, 10:55 AM • 113287 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 77860 views

01:19 PM • 77860 views
Duma calls the reform a "threat," while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 35380 views

03:42 PM • 35380 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 78882 views

01:19 PM • 78882 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 114323 views

April 30, 10:55 AM • 114323 views

April 30, 08:43 AM • 212344 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 171444 views
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 21560 views

01:52 PM • 21560 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 24042 views

12:48 PM • 24042 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 24125 views

12:27 PM • 24125 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 66573 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 121336 views
In Crimea, the occupiers are in a panic after the destruction of electronic warfare equipment, preparing for defense - partisans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8448 views

ATESH agents report panic among the occupiers in Crimea after the successful destruction of the 96L6E radar. The enemy expects strikes on military targets and is preparing raids.

In Crimea, the occupiers are in a panic after the destruction of electronic warfare equipment, preparing for defense - partisans

ATEŞ agents from among the Russian military report that after the successful destruction of the Russian radar station 96L6E on April 25 in the Saki area, the occupiers are alarmed and even in a panic. This is reported by UNN with reference to the organization's account in Telegram.

Details

The occupiers are recording that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are aimed at clearing the sky over the peninsula from Russian electronic warfare equipment, followed by a massive strike on military targets. And they are already taking active measures to defend themselves.

In Crimea, the occupiers are preparing raids on pro-Ukrainian activists - ATESH 25.04.25, 16:44 • 3037 views

ATEŞ agents continue to track the movement and deployment of such installations and transmit their coordinates to the Defense Forces of Ukraine - ATEŞ emphasized.

Let us remind you

Russian occupiers began to massively move equipment and air defense equipment (air defense) throughout the Crimean peninsula. Agents of the military-partisan movement "ATESH" inform in the Telegram channel that in this way the Russian Federation is trying to strengthen security measures

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
Crimea
Brent
$60.85
Bitcoin
$93,943.60
S&P 500
$5,512.56
Tesla
$277.45
Газ TTF
$32.32
Золото
$3,321.70
Ethereum
$1,767.98