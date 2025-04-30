Ukraine demands to deprive gymnast Melnikova of neutral status due to support for the war

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 13753 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

01:34 PM • 32578 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 76314 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 101286 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 174682 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 95139 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 232286 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 169103 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 116601 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 143265 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
2m/s
31%
751 mm
Popular news

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 82238 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 94084 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 39230 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 73958 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 38688 views
Publications

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 13361 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 39143 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 74388 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 174682 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 155256 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 13911 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 16851 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 17500 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 39536 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 94393 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Ukraine demands to deprive gymnast Melnikova of neutral status due to support for the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3002 views

Ukraine called on the International Gymnastics Federation not to allow Russian woman Melnikova, who supports the war and is associated with Putin's party, to compete. Her actions violate the IOC's recommendations regarding neutral status.

Ukraine demands to deprive gymnast Melnikova of neutral status due to support for the war

Ukraine called on the International Gymnastics Federation to deprive Russian athlete Melnikova of her "neutral" status for supporting the war

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation have called on the International Gymnastics Federation to prevent Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova from participating in international competitions, who, despite receiving neutral status, publicly supports Russia's war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the NOC of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

In its appeal, the Ukrainian side emphasized its unwavering position: representatives of aggressor countries should not participate in international sports events, even under a neutral flag.

As you know, gymnast Melnikova registered on the portal for preliminary voting of Putin's United Russia party. The athlete submitted her application for the 23rd electoral district (Voronezh region), organized training for children of Russian soldiers and helped raise funds for the families of the occupiers, and also published a photo with the symbol "z", which is a sign of support for the war.

Kirsty Coventry becomes the first female IOC President20.03.25, 20:23 • 22532 views

According to the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee of March 28, 2023, athletes who support armed aggression or are associated with the army and security forces of the Russian Federation cannot acquire neutral status.

Ukraine calls on the International Gymnastics Federation to carefully check the provided information and take measures to prevent Melnikova from participating in international competitions.

As long as the war initiated by Russia and supported by Belarus continues, their athletes have no place in the world of sports

 — the statement reads.

Let us remind you

Ukraine appealed to the International Ski Mountaineering Federation with a demand to review the admission of Russian Varvara Prokhorova. According to open sources, the athlete is a serviceman of the Russian Federation, which contradicts the recommendations of the IOC.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarSports
Ukraine
Brent
$60.95
Bitcoin
$94,018.30
S&P 500
$5,511.09
Tesla
$278.44
Газ TTF
$32.34
Золото
$3,318.96
Ethereum
$1,764.94