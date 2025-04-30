Electricity prices will fall below zero: On May 1, Germany will "charge" with the sun

$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 13671 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

01:34 PM • 32356 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 76162 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 101123 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 174429 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 95075 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 232242 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 169090 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 116594 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 143252 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Publications
Exclusives
Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 82238 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 94084 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 39230 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 73958 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 38688 views
Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 13201 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 38865 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 74126 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 174429 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 155136 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 13846 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 16793 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 17446 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 39337 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 94196 views
Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Electricity prices will fall below zero: On May 1, Germany will "charge" with the sun

Kyiv • UNN

 608 views

Due to the surplus of solar energy, on May 1, electricity prices in Germany will fall below zero. Green energy is expected to meet 99% of the needs.

Electricity prices will fall below zero: On May 1, Germany will "charge" with the sun

On May 1, the German energy system will be completely dominated by "green" electricity from the sun and wind. According to Bloomberg Models, up to 99% of consumption may be satisfied by it tomorrow. Accordingly, electricity prices will fall below zero on this day.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

The first significant warming this year is expected to peak in Great Britain, France and Germany this week. The daytime temperature on Thursday will reach 27°C in Paris and Berlin and 25°C in London. According to forecasts, the average temperature in many areas will be 5-6°C higher than the long-term average.

The high pressure system is expected to keep the sky clear, which will lead to increased solar activity and solar energy production this week

- said MetDesk meteorologist Daniel Gardner-Declodur.

According to Bloomberg Models, this will allow Germany to provide 99% of its consumption with green energy tomorrow. And although this is not unprecedented, it is a certain look into the future, as the region is on the way to a "green transition".

However, the warm period is expected to be short-lived, as a low-pressure system is forecast to move into the region and lower temperatures over the weekend.

Disadvantages of "green energy" for the economy of countries

And while this is beneficial for millions of households and factories that buy electricity at hourly rates, it creates a huge headache for investors and green technology developers due to lower profitability. Thus, on May 1, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the price of German electricity on Epex Spot SE, the largest exchange, is expected to fall below zero.

The day before, the lowest price was almost 130 euros per megawatt/hour at 13:00. The same situation is observed in France, where prices will be negative during the same hours.

According to BloombergNEF, Germany plans to add an unprecedented 17 gigawatts of solar energy this year and plans to break this record every year (until 2030).

This is increasingly displacing fossil fuel-powered generators from the market, although they remain important for providing backup power during the winter heating season.

Shmyhal: 1.5 GW of generation restored in Ukraine, plans to introduce 1 GW in 202530.04.25, 14:55 • 5216 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Bloomberg L.P.
Paris
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Denis Shmyhal
London
Berlin
