Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source
11:47 AM • 11346 views

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 35904 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 65438 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 115230 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 69632 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 216284 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 160923 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 114360 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 137522 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107642 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Shmyhal: 1.5 GW of generation restored in Ukraine, plans to introduce 1 GW in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3570 views

The Prime Minister announced the restoration of 1.5 GW of generation and plans to introduce about 1 GW in 2025. Also, 1.2 billion euros of donor funds were collected to support the energy sector.

Shmyhal: 1.5 GW of generation restored in Ukraine, plans to introduce 1 GW in 2025

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed the completion of the previous heating season and preparations for the next one at a meeting of the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters. In particular, it is planned to put into operation about 1 GW of generation in 2025, and 1.5 GW of generation has been restored after the attacks. Shmyhal wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

As the Minister of Energy reported, electricity restrictions for household consumers have not been applied since December 30, 2024. In addition, restrictions for businesses have been minimized. The Minister has approved restoration schedules. It is planned to put into operation about 1 GW of generation in 2025. 170 MW has already been put into operation. In general, according to the Ministry of Energy, 1.5 GW of generation has been restored after the attacks

- said Shmyhal. 

He also said that a total of 146 companies in the energy sector received assistance, and the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine raised about 1.2 billion euros of donor funds.

The Headquarters heard information and needs from energy companies. The heads of companies confirmed the efficiency and methodical receipt of assistance. We must maintain this coordination. Special attention was paid to the situation in cities that Russia is attacking particularly actively: Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro and other of our communities. The situation is difficult due to Russian shelling

 - added Shmyhal. 

He instructed to hold a meeting of the TEC and Emergency Situations on preparations for the next autumn-winter period and to consider the possibility of introducing special accelerated approaches to the restoration of heat supply infrastructure.

The responsible ministries and departments were also tasked with developing a detailed plan for preparing for the heating season in the housing and communal services sector by May 15. We are preparing for the next autumn-winter period now so that there is light and heat in all homes

- added the Prime Minister. 

Recall

After the termination of Russian gas transit, there was no collapse in the Ukrainian gas industry. Despite regular shelling, Naftogaz continues to provide consumers with heating. Last year, the company increased revenues from gas sales to UAH 90.7 billion, which is UAH 14.1 billion more than last year. Naftogaz also invested over UAH 1 billion in protecting infrastructure from attacks on over 130 critical Group facilities.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarEconomy
Naftogaz
Dnipro
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Kryvyi Rih
Mykolaiv
Odesa
