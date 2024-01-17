Think first, speak later: Zelensky on Trump's statements on the imminent end of the war

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104961 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114532 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145096 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141226 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178197 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172411 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285658 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178317 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167322 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 40093 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 43676 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 54089 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 74975 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 41383 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 104961 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285658 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252733 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237784 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262933 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 74975 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145096 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107759 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107687 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123735 views
Actual
Think first, speak later: Zelensky on Trump's statements on the imminent end of the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27086 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticized Donald Trump's statements about ending the war in Ukraine soon, questioning the former US president's strategy.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted sharply to former US President Donald Trump's statements about ending the war in Ukraine as soon as possible and called for "thinking first and then speaking," UNN reports.

My position is, let's imagine that we do not agree to give up our territories... What if we decide not to say what Trump wants to hear from us and he stops helping us? And Putin, let's say, occupies us after a certain period of time. Then the question is, what will Trump do after that, if after Ukraine Russia occupies a NATO country? I mean, he decided that if he allows Putin to fully enter Ukraine, then he will stop, but that will not happen. The question is what Donald Trump and the US will do after that." 

- Zelensky said, summarizing the results of the meetings in Davos.

According to the Head of State, this will mean that Europe has lost the largest and most powerful army in Europe - Ukraine.

"So first think, and then say," Zelensky added.

Addendum

 Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba statedthat Ukraine will not interfere in the US elections and is not afraid of the prospects of a second Donald Trump presidency.

Trump said that if he came to power in the United States, he would end the war "very quickly" because he "gets along well with Putin.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

Contact us about advertising