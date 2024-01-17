Think first, speak later: Zelensky on Trump's statements on the imminent end of the war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted sharply to former US President Donald Trump's statements about ending the war in Ukraine as soon as possible and called for "thinking first and then speaking," UNN reports.

My position is, let's imagine that we do not agree to give up our territories... What if we decide not to say what Trump wants to hear from us and he stops helping us? And Putin, let's say, occupies us after a certain period of time. Then the question is, what will Trump do after that, if after Ukraine Russia occupies a NATO country? I mean, he decided that if he allows Putin to fully enter Ukraine, then he will stop, but that will not happen. The question is what Donald Trump and the US will do after that." - Zelensky said, summarizing the results of the meetings in Davos.

According to the Head of State, this will mean that Europe has lost the largest and most powerful army in Europe - Ukraine.

"So first think, and then say," Zelensky added.

Addendum

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba statedthat Ukraine will not interfere in the US elections and is not afraid of the prospects of a second Donald Trump presidency.

Trump said that if he came to power in the United States, he would end the war "very quickly" because he "gets along well with Putin.