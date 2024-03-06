Trump wins in Virginia and North Carolina on Super Tuesday

Trump won the Republican nomination in the states of Virginia and North Carolina. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump won the Republican presidential nomination in Virginia and North Carolina.

According to Edison Research, Trump sought to outpace his rival Nikki Haley in the polls and put himself in the lead.

Trump sees his victory as revenge in his confrontation with Democratic President Joe Biden.

Voting lasted until midnight Eastern time, ending Super Tuesday.

