Former US President Trump wins the Republican primary in North Dakota

Donald Trump has won the primary in the conservative state of North Dakota, giving him a tailwind on Super Tuesday, when voting takes place in just over a dozen US states.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

Former President Donald Trump has won the first place in the 12 electoral votes, ahead of former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. This result strengthens Trump's chances of victory, which were somewhat overshadowed by the results on Sunday, when former South Carolina governor and presidential candidate Nikki Haley won her first victory in the campaign in the District of Columbia primary. Trump remains the clear favorite in the race for the party's presidential nomination, which has now turned into a duel with Haley.

Recall

The US Supreme Court has refused to remove Donald Trump from the ballot for the Colorado primary, allowing him to be on the ballot on Super Tuesday.

