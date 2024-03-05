Former US President Trump wins the Republican primary in North Dakota

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12702 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 36849 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33414 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 190569 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175277 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171504 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218196 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248562 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154372 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371471 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 153968 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 52553 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 70560 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 32160 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 24124 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 262 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 36849 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 190569 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156320 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175277 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 5708 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17542 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18344 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 25710 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 33729 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Former US President Trump wins the Republican primary in North Dakota

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21923 views

Donald Trump won the Republican primary in North Dakota on the eve of the Super Tuesday vote.

Former US President Trump wins the Republican primary in North Dakota

Donald Trump has won the primary in the conservative state of North Dakota, giving him a tailwind on Super Tuesday, when voting takes place in just over a dozen US states.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

Former President Donald Trump has won the first place in the 12 electoral votes, ahead of former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. This result strengthens Trump's chances of victory, which were somewhat overshadowed by the results on Sunday, when former South Carolina governor and presidential candidate Nikki Haley won her first victory in the campaign in the District of Columbia primary. Trump remains the clear favorite in the race for the party's presidential nomination, which has now turned into a duel with Haley.

Recall

The US Supreme Court has refused to remove Donald Trump from the ballot for the Colorado primary, allowing him to be on the ballot on Super Tuesday.

US Air Force serviceman may have disclosed "secret" Ukrainian documents on dating site05.03.24, 11:22 • 23840 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
United States Air Force
Nikki Haley
South Carolina
Republican Party (United States)
Supreme Court of the United States
United Nations
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90