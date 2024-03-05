$41.340.03
US Air Force serviceman may have disclosed "secret" Ukrainian documents on dating site

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23840 views

A US Air Force employee was arrested for allegedly disclosing classified information about Ukrainian military targets to a dating site from February to April 2022.

US Air Force serviceman may have disclosed "secret" Ukrainian documents on dating site

Pentagon may have fallen victim to leaked classified documents on Ukraine war - A senior US Air Force official who attended classified briefings on Russia's war against Ukraine is suspected of divulging top-secret information on a dating website. This was reported by UNN with reference to the United States Department of Justice.

Details

A U.S. Air Force civilian employee (...) was arrested on Saturday, March 2, for allegedly conspiring to transmit and communicate classified national defense information (National Defense Information or NDI) on a foreign online dating platform from February 2022, on or about April 2022 

- the statement reads.

According to the indictment, , 63-year-old David Franklin Slater from Nebraska allegedly sent classified information to a contact on a dating site. The defendant acted under the code name "Sweet Dave". The "accomplice" is a person who introduced himself as a woman "living in Ukraine" and whose identity has not been established.

The Justice Department's report states that the conspirator regularly asked David Franklin Slater to provide him with confidential, non-public, and sensitive information to which David Franklin Slater had access through his work in the U.S. Air Force." 

- the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement .

In response to these requests, Slater provided her with classified NDI information, including military objectives and Russian military capabilities related to the Russian aggressor's invasion of Ukraine.

Numerous exchanges took place on the online meeting platform and by email between February and April 2022, at the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

Addendum

Slater will make his first court appearance tomorrow, March 5, in the District of Nebraska. If convicted, Slater faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count of conspiracy to transmit and communicate national defense information.

Recall

russia intercepts conversations of german military officers: the leak may be just the tip of the iceberg.

An agent of Russian military intelligence tried to detonate explosives in a post office in Zaporizhzhia, but was detained during a special operation by law enforcement.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

