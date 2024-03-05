$41.340.03
The US State Department calls putin's rhetoric on the use of nuclear weapons irresponsible

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 23022 views

The US State Department spokesperson called putin's threats to use nuclear weapons if Western troops enter Ukraine irresponsible and inappropriate rhetoric for a nuclear power.

The US State Department calls putin's rhetoric on the use of nuclear weapons irresponsible

The US State Department has stated that russia does not intend to use nuclear weapons, despite putin's recent threats. This was stated by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller at a briefing on March 4, UNN reports.

Details

In response to a question that mentioned putin's threats that the appearance of Western troops in Ukraine would mean the beginning of a nuclear conflict, Miller called these threats irresponsible.

This kind of rhetoric, which we have seen before, is irresponsible and inappropriate for a nuclear power and is not in line with how any nuclear power should publicly talk about the use of such weapons. But we see no reason to change our nuclear policy

- Miller said.

Recall

Recently, Miller, commenting on putin's statement, also noted that there are no signs that russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons. Nevertheless, the United States is closely monitoring the situation. He also recalled that in the past, "we have spoken with russia privately and directly about the consequences of using nuclear weapons.

"Nuclear war cannot be won or fought": China responds to Putin's nuclear threats01.03.24, 12:33 • 56538 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
United States Department of State
United States
Ukraine
