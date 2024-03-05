$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russian FSB searches Crimean Tatars' homes in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22154 views

The FSB searched the homes of 10 Crimean Tatars in Crimea, detaining two former imams and an activist.

Russian FSB searches Crimean Tatars' homes in Crimea

On March 5, a new wave of mass searches took place in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In Bakhchisarai, investigative actions were carried out against activists of the Crimean Solidarity, and in Dzhankoy district against religious leaders. This was reported by the Crimean Solidarity, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the searches took place in the homes of ten Crimean Tatars:

  • Rustem Osmanov. 33, Yashlyk Street, Bakhchisaray.
  • Aziz Azizov. 15 Zhovtneva Street, Bakhchisarai.
  • Memet Lumanov. 50 Zatrubchenka Street, Bakhchisarai.
  • Mustafa Abduramanov. Bakhchisarai.
  • Former imam Remzi Kurtnezirov. Dzhankoy district, Lobanove village, Zhytomyrska street.
  • Ramzi Kurtnezir. Former imam. For health reasons, he has recently stopped performing religious rites.
  • Imam Vait Mustafayev. Dzhankoy district, Lobanove village, Kyivska street.
  • Ali Mamutov. Dzhankoy district, Pakharivka village.
  • Arsen Kashka. Enver Khalilayev, Dzhankoy district, village of Istkove. Dzhankoy district, Lobanove village.
  • Nariman Ametov. 109 Sadovaya St., Dzhankoy.

The search of Mustafayev's house is now over. There were three children in the house: twins (4 years old) and a 6-month-old baby. the FSB seized the imam's passport, military ID and phone.

The searches in the village of Lobanovo, Dzhankoy district, have also been completed. FSB officers detained former imam Remzi Kurtnezirov and Enver Khalilayev. Kurtnezirov has an indefinite disability of group 2, he was called an ambulance. During the search, his blood pressure rose to 230.

In addition, investigative actions in the house of Arsen Kashka were completed. There were five minor children and his pregnant wife in the house.

FSB officers also took Rustem Osmanov away after the searches.

Recall

On February 29, searches took place in Crimea in the houses of activist Lenur Yakubov, imam and head of the independent Muslim community "Eski Kirim" - Izet Sayfulin and Idris Yurdamov. The house of Shevket Kiyamov was also searched.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Crimea
Jankoi
