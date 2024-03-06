$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Trump's last rival Nikki Haley announces her withdrawal from the US presidential race

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31016 views

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has announced that she is suspending her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Trump's last rival Nikki Haley announces her withdrawal from the US presidential race

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has officially confirmed that she is withdrawing from the race for the Republican presidential nomination. This was reported by CNN, UNN.

Details

The time has come to suspend my campaign. I said I wanted Americans to make their voices heard. And I did. I have no regrets

- Haley said.

She added that she would continue to "use her voice for what she believes in." 

Haley did not directly call on her supporters to vote for Trump in the November 2024 presidential election. However, she expressed hope that Trump would be able to convince her electorate to vote for him.

Nikki Haley doubts Trump's mental capacity

Donald Trump is likely to be the Republican nominee when our party's convention takes place in July. I congratulate him and wish him good luck

- said the former governor of South Carolina.

Addendum

Nikki Haley also called on Washington to be more actively involved in events outside the United States and to provide further support to Ukraine and Israel. According to her, Congress is not working effectively today. 

Recall

Donald Trump has won the primary in the conservative state of North Dakota, giving him a tailwind on Super Tuesday, when voting takes place in just over a dozen US states.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Nikki Haley
South Carolina
CNN
Republican Party (United States)
United States Congress
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
