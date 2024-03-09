Biden names condition for participating in debate with Trump

US President Joe Biden said that his participation in the debate with Donald Trump depends on Trump's behavior, Bloomberg reports, UNNreports.

Details

It depends on his behavior Biden said in response to a question about whether he plans to participate in a debate with Trump.

Context

After former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley dropped out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination, Trump was the only remaining contender. Biden is leading among Democrats. His only opponent within the Democratic Party is writer Marianne Williamson.

