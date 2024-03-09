Biden names condition for participating in debate with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Biden said that his participation in the debate with Trump depends on Trump's behavior, as Trump is the only Republican contender, while Biden is leading among Democrats.
US President Joe Biden said that his participation in the debate with Donald Trump depends on Trump's behavior, Bloomberg reports, UNNreports.
Details
It depends on his behavior
Context
After former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley dropped out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination, Trump was the only remaining contender. Biden is leading among Democrats. His only opponent within the Democratic Party is writer Marianne Williamson.
