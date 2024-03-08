$41.340.03
Biden calls for support for Ukraine in his speech to Congress

Kyiv • UNN

 • 107486 views

President Biden emphasized his strong support for Ukraine, calling for unity against the russian invasion and the provision of weapons to help Ukraine defend itself.

Biden calls for support for Ukraine in his speech to Congress

In a speech to Congress, US President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine.

Transmits to UNN, referring to President Joe Biden's speech.

Details

In his speech to Congress, U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized his determination to support Ukraine in the context of the escalating situation in eastern Europe.

Starting his speech, the president reminded that russia has no intention of ending the war in Ukraine and expressed his belief that only through the unity and support of the international community can putin's further advance be stopped.

Abroad, putin is advancing, he has invaded Ukraine and is wreaking havoc across Europe and beyond. If anyone in this room thinks that putin will stop in Ukraine, I assure you, he will not. But Ukraine can stop putin if we support Ukraine and provide the weapons it needs to defend itself. That is all Ukraine is asking for

- Joe Biden said .

Biden also emphasized the importance of NATO as the main pillar of security in the region. He mentioned Finland's accession to NATO and congratulated Sweden on its recent membership.

The American president did not avoid criticizing his predecessor, Donald Trump, for his statements on NATO. Biden noted that such statements weaken the unity of the alliance and contribute to uncertainty in security issues.

My predecessor, a Republican president, told putin to do what he wanted. I find this outrageous, dangerous and unacceptable

- said Joe Biden.

Biden will deliver the State of the Union address. He will also talk about Ukraine07.03.24, 09:07 • 26819 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
United States Congress
NATO
Donald Trump
Finland
Sweden
Europe
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
