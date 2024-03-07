Biden will deliver the State of the Union address. He will also talk about Ukraine

Tonight, U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union address. In particular, he plans to urge lawmakers to immediately pass a bill to help Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre and Biden's post on the X network

Tomorrow (March 7 - ed.) evening at 21:00 I will deliver an address "On the state of affairs in the state" - Biden wrote on social network X.

I'm going to be very careful not to get ahead of the president in his State of the Union speech. [But, you know, the president - as far as Ukraine is concerned, of course - is going to continue to make the case that Republicans need to move forward, and the speaker needs to bring up a supplemental national security bill. We know that this will receive overwhelming support - said Karin Jean-Pierre.

According to the White House spokeswoman, the president will talk about his plan to improve the lives of all Americans. This includes, among other things, reducing the cost of services for Americans and giving people more freedom of action, lowering health insurance premiums, and fighting the pandemic.

