Biden will deliver the State of the Union address. He will also talk about Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 8414 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 22538 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 26399 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 174825 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 163702 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167750 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215783 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248052 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153837 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371355 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 154175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142695 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 46363 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 63840 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24450 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 22538 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 174825 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 144456 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 163702 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 155917 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 560 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15459 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16431 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20296 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25635 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Biden will deliver the State of the Union address. He will also talk about Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26819 views

Tonight, Biden will deliver his State of the Union address, in which he plans to urge lawmakers to immediately pass a bill to help Ukraine.

Biden will deliver the State of the Union address. He will also talk about Ukraine

Tonight, U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union address. In particular, he plans to urge lawmakers to immediately pass a bill to help Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre and Biden's post on the X network

 Tomorrow (March 7 - ed.) evening at 21:00 I will deliver an address "On the state of affairs in the state"

- Biden wrote on social network X.

I'm going to be very careful not to get ahead of the president in his State of the Union speech. [But, you know, the president - as far as Ukraine is concerned, of course - is going to continue to make the case that Republicans need to move forward, and the speaker needs to bring up a supplemental national security bill.  We know that this will receive overwhelming support

- said Karin Jean-Pierre.

According to the White House spokeswoman, the president will talk about his plan to improve the lives of all Americans.  This includes, among other things, reducing the cost of services for Americans and giving people more freedom of action, lowering health insurance premiums, and fighting the pandemic.

Bloomberg: Biden administration weighs possibility of raising $200 million from Pentagon reserves for Ukraine07.03.24, 08:56 • 30042 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
The Pentagon
White House
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11