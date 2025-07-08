Newly appointed Ukrainian ambassador in Ankara presented credentials to the President of Turkey

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
05:10 PM • 3723 views
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 13429 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 37112 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 67659 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 48547 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 49424 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 54822 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 54808 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 45036 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM • 42404 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Exclusives
Bad weather affected eight regions in Ukraine: what is happening in the affected regionsJuly 8, 09:39 AM • 21064 views
In Russia, there is a prolonged drought, and the yield and the entire agricultural season have failed - Foreign Intelligence ServiceJuly 8, 09:41 AM • 48964 views
Did not declare real estate in Moscow: NABU searched MP KaptelovJuly 8, 11:00 AM • 26712 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to Poroshenko02:33 PM • 50826 views
Fierce battles continue for Kamianske - Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces03:24 PM • 8074 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 37113 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to Poroshenko02:33 PM • 52154 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 67660 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 196548 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 182329 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Ukraine
United States
China
Spain
Europe
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 156941 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 344347 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 180640 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 294947 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 314929 views
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Facebook
The Guardian

Newly appointed Ukrainian ambassador in Ankara presented credentials to the President of Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

Nariman Dzhelyal, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Turkey, presented his credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara. This event officially granted him the authority to perform the duties of an ambassador.

Newly appointed Ukrainian ambassador in Ankara presented credentials to the President of Turkey

In Ankara, at the Presidential Palace, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Turkey, Nariman Dzhelyal, presented his credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The diplomat announced this on the social network X, as reported by UNN.

Details

He noted that from this moment on, he officially acquired all powers to perform the duties of ambassador to Turkey.

Grateful for the very warm welcome and expressed support. I am confident that together with our Turkish friends, we will continue to develop and strengthen the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the Republic of Turkey for the benefit of our peoples in the name of peace and prosperity

- wrote Dzhelyal.

The entire family of the Ukrainian ambassador took part in the ceremony. The presentation of credentials is an important stage for the beginning of a diplomatic mission. Only after this does the ambassador receive status before the leadership of the host state.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ankara
Turkey
Ukraine
Tesla
