Newly appointed Ukrainian ambassador in Ankara presented credentials to the President of Turkey

In Ankara, at the Presidential Palace, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Turkey, Nariman Dzhelyal, presented his credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The diplomat announced this on the social network X, as reported by UNN.

Details

He noted that from this moment on, he officially acquired all powers to perform the duties of ambassador to Turkey.

Grateful for the very warm welcome and expressed support. I am confident that together with our Turkish friends, we will continue to develop and strengthen the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the Republic of Turkey for the benefit of our peoples in the name of peace and prosperity - wrote Dzhelyal.

The entire family of the Ukrainian ambassador took part in the ceremony. The presentation of credentials is an important stage for the beginning of a diplomatic mission. Only after this does the ambassador receive status before the leadership of the host state.