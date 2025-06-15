$41.490.00
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 16885 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 47704 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 60704 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 57074 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 55376 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 59401 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 50550 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 109824 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 69140 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58740 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Tags
Authors
Tragedy in Turkey: two hot air balloons crashed, one dead and dozens injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1498 views

Near the Ihlara Valley in Turkey, a hot air balloon made an emergency landing due to a sudden gust of wind. The pilot died, and 19 Indonesian tourists were injured.

Tragedy in Turkey: two hot air balloons crashed, one dead and dozens injured

A terrible accident occurred near the Ihlara Valley in the Turkish province of Aksaray - a hot air balloon pilot died and 19 Indonesian tourists were injured. According to preliminary data, the cause was a sudden gust of wind that forced the balloon to make an emergency landing. This is reported by UNN with reference to NewsSky.

Details

The accident occurred near the Ihlara Valley in the province of Aksaray

- reports the Ilhas news agency.

According to officials, "the pilot died and 19 Indonesian tourists were injured." The incident allegedly occurred after a sudden change in wind.

The hot air balloon was trying to make a hard landing near the village of Gezlukuyu in the province of Aksaray when the pilot fell out of the balloon basket and his legs got tangled in the rope

- said Governor Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoglu.

Unfortunately, our pilot got stuck under the basket and died

he said, adding that the injured tourists were taken to hospital.

Addition

Another hot air balloon that took off from the same location in the Ilhara Valley also made a hard landing early Sunday morning, injuring 12 Indian tourists who were taken to hospital

- local media reported.

A helicopter crashed in the Himalayas in India: seven dead, including a child 15.06.25, 15:41 • 2002 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldEvents
Turkey
