Tragedy in Turkey: two hot air balloons crashed, one dead and dozens injured

A terrible accident occurred near the Ihlara Valley in the Turkish province of Aksaray - a hot air balloon pilot died and 19 Indonesian tourists were injured. According to preliminary data, the cause was a sudden gust of wind that forced the balloon to make an emergency landing. This is reported by UNN with reference to NewsSky.

Details

The accident occurred near the Ihlara Valley in the province of Aksaray - reports the Ilhas news agency.

According to officials, "the pilot died and 19 Indonesian tourists were injured." The incident allegedly occurred after a sudden change in wind.

The hot air balloon was trying to make a hard landing near the village of Gezlukuyu in the province of Aksaray when the pilot fell out of the balloon basket and his legs got tangled in the rope - said Governor Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoglu.

Unfortunately, our pilot got stuck under the basket and died he said, adding that the injured tourists were taken to hospital.

Addition

Another hot air balloon that took off from the same location in the Ilhara Valley also made a hard landing early Sunday morning, injuring 12 Indian tourists who were taken to hospital - local media reported.

