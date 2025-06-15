A helicopter crashed in the Himalayas in India: seven dead, including a child

In India, 7 people died as a result of a helicopter crash. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

According to media reports, the aircraft was heading from Kedarnath along a popular Indian pilgrimage route in the Himalayas. Among the dead were also a pilot and a two-year-old child. There were five passengers, one child and one crew member on board the flight to Guptkarshi - one of the popular places in India for pilgrims.

As reports The Times of India, local residents were the first to report the disaster. rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, and together with the local police conducted a search operation for the bodies of the dead.

The Aryan Aviation helicopter crash occurred in the Indian state of Uttarakhand on June 15. The aircraft was operating a flight from the Kedarnath temple to Guptakashi. There were seven people on board: six pilgrims - five adults and a child - and the pilot.

