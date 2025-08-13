Trump may strengthen the role of the National Guard in US cities to suppress riots

The Pentagon is considering a plan to create a rapid response force for domestic unrest, which could significantly expand Donald Trump's powers in using the National Guard and is causing legal and political disputes. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Donald Trump could get a new tool to influence the situation in US cities - National Guard units ready to suppress mass riots or protests within hours. According to The Washington Post, internal Pentagon documents indicate that a plan is being developed to form a "Rapid Response Force for Domestic Civil Unrest."

According to the project, about 600 servicemen will be placed on combat alert at bases in Alabama and Arizona. Their task will be to quickly deploy to any city in the country if needed. The potential cost of the program is hundreds of millions of dollars. The documents are dated late July - early August and marked as "pending decision."

The initiative emerged against the backdrop of Trump's atypical use of the National Guard in previous years. He sent troops to Los Angeles against the wishes of local authorities to suppress protests against immigration policy, and also to Washington, taking control of the capital's police due to alleged "rising crime."

Human rights activists sharply criticize the idea. Hina Shamsi of the American Civil Liberties Union called it an "appallingly dangerous power grab" that contradicts democratic principles and the right to peaceful protest.

Lawyers also emphasize that the use of the National Guard without the consent of the states may violate legal restrictions on the use of military forces within the country.

Recall

The administration of United States President Donald Trump decided to complete the deployment of some National Guard units in Los Angeles, which were involved in containing protests in July.