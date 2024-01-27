The European Union condemns the use of the death penalty using nitrogen in the United States

The EU has condemned the United States for applying the death penalty using nitrogen to a man convicted of murdering a woman. This is stated in the statement of the EU spokesperson, reports UNN.

Details

The European Union deeply deplores the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith yesterday in Alabama the statement reads.

The statement also said that the EU strongly opposes the death penalty at all times and in all circumstances, as it is a violation of the right to life and a complete denial of human dignity.

The European Union has stated that the death penalty is not a deterrent to crime, while the ultimate punishment makes miscarriages of justice irreversible. In particular, the EU reminded that 196 innocent people had been released from death row in the United States.

In this regard, the European Union once again called for a complete ban on the death penalty. The statement said that 29 American states have either abolished capital punishment or declared a moratorium on its use.

We call on those states that continue to apply the death penalty to introduce a moratorium and move towards its complete abolition in line with the global trend emphasized the EU spokesperson.

In Alabama, for the first time in the world, a death row inmate was executed using nitrogen gas