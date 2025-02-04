Pig organ transplantation: clinical trials start in the US

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Pig organ transplantation: clinical trials start in the US

Pig organ transplantation: clinical trials start in the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

The FDA has approved two biotechnology companies to conduct clinical trials on transplanting organs from genetically modified pigs. The first trials will begin with six patients with kidney failure in mid-2024.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted two biotech companies approval to conduct clinical trials to transplant organs from genetically modified pigs into patients with kidney failure.

This was reported by The Washington Post, UNN.

Details  

Advances in the field of xenotransplantation - transplanting organs from one species to another - are gaining momentum as scientists develop gene-editing techniques that make organs less prone to rejection.

Until now, such transplants have been approved under the FDA program, which allows the use of investigational drugs outside of clinical trials only when patients are in critical condition and have no other options.

Some medical experts have concerns about the ethical and medical aspects of such transplants, including the risk of contracting animal diseases that spread to humans, and how to help patients effectively weigh the unknown risks.

United Therapeutics Corporation said on Tuesday that its trial will begin with six patients with end-stage renal disease around the middle of this year. Participants in the United Therapeutics study must be between 55 and 70 years old and have been on dialysis for at least six months.

Patients will be monitored for at least 12 weeks after surgery, and an independent review will be conducted before a decision is made to expand the study.

More than 3.5 thousand Ukrainians are waiting for transplantation - Ministry of Health11.01.25, 04:06 • 36491 view

The idea of using pig organs in humans is not new - one of the first recorded cases was in 1838, when a doctor transplanted a pig's cornea into a human in an unsuccessful attempt to correct her eyesight. Pigs are more widespread than some primates, and their organs are more similar to human organs, according to medical experts.

An Alabama woman last month became the longest-lived recipient of a pig organ transplant. Tawana Looney, 53, received a pig kidney in November with 10 gene edits designed to reduce the risk of organ rejection.

The first recipient, Richard Slayman, a 62-year-old employee of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, lived 52 days after the procedure last year.

Lisa Pisano, a 54-year-old grandmother, received a pig kidney and a heart pump on different days in April last year. She lived 86 days, although the kidney, which was gradually failing, had to be removed after 47 days.

Luna donated her mother's kidney several decades ago and then developed kidney failure due to complications during pregnancy. She was on kidney dialysis for nearly eight years, during which time she developed very high levels of antibodies abnormally set up to attack another human kidney, making it unlikely she would ever receive a donor organ.

Our goal is to increase the availability of organs for transplantation to offer a therapeutic alternative to lifelong dialysis

- Lee Peterson, executive vice president of product development at United Therapeutics, said in a statement. 

Recall

  53-year-old Tovana Looney has been living with a pig kidney for 61 days after an experimental transplant. The patient, who had previously donated a kidney to her mother, could not receive a human organ due to high levels of antibodies. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

HealthNews of the WorldTechnologies
alabamaAlabama
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

