More than 3.5 thousand Ukrainians are waiting for transplantation - Ministry of Health

As of the beginning of 2025, more than 3.5 thousand patients are on the waiting list for transplantation in Ukraine: most people are waiting for kidney transplants. This is reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency reported that as of the beginning of 2025, there were 3,578 patients on the national waiting list of the Unified State Transplantation Information System.

From this queue: 2,276 people are waiting for a kidney transplant; 615 are waiting for a donor heart; 586 need a liver transplant - the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

At the same time, 337 kidney transplants were performed in Ukraine last year. Another 107 patients received a new liver, and 71 - a heart.

Most organ transplants were performed in:

Lviv TMA (140)

Shalimov National Research Center for Surgery and Transplantation (91)

Heart Institute of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (52)

In addition, there was an 18% increase in hematopoietic stem cell transplants. A total of 404 transplants were performed in 11 medical institutions, including 58 for children.

Even despite Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the transplantation system in Ukraine has not only survived, but continues to develop. Our doctors successfully transplant hearts, lungs, kidneys, and livers - the Ministry of Health emphasized.

According to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, all patients with transplanted organs continue to recover, gradually returning to full life.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law on changes to organ transplantation. The document prohibits the harvesting of organs from fallen soldiers and establishes the National Transplantation Committee.