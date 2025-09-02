$41.370.05
September 2, 11:50 AM
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
The New York Times
ChatGPT
E-6 Mercury

We were losing badly, and now we are number one: Trump on the space race with China and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

Donald Trump stated that the US has become a leader in space thanks to the creation of the Space Force. The headquarters of the US Space Command is moving to Huntsville, Alabama.

We were losing badly, and now we are number one: Trump on the space race with China and Russia

The United States of America was losing the battle for space, and now it is number one by a large margin. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during his address on September 2 at the White House, reports UNN.

Details

The US President reminded that it was during his first presidential term that the space command was created. He commented that the main task of the command now is to protect every American – including from the sky.

In my first term, we created, and I created, the Space Force. Very important. You know, we were losing the space race to China and Russia very badly, and now we are number one in space by a large margin and are restoring Space Communication with the mission to protect American space assets and detect any threats to our homeland.

- Trump said.

Recall

The US President announced the relocation of the space command from Colorado to Alabama.

The headquarters of the US Space Command will move to a beautiful place called Huntsville, Alabama, which will now forever be known as Rocket City. We had a lot of competition for this, and Alabama gets it.

- commented the US President.

Yehor Brailian

Politics
Alabama
Donald Trump
China
United States