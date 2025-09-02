We were losing badly, and now we are number one: Trump on the space race with China and Russia

The United States of America was losing the battle for space, and now it is number one by a large margin. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during his address on September 2 at the White House, reports UNN.

Details

The US President reminded that it was during his first presidential term that the space command was created. He commented that the main task of the command now is to protect every American – including from the sky.

In my first term, we created, and I created, the Space Force. Very important. You know, we were losing the space race to China and Russia very badly, and now we are number one in space by a large margin and are restoring Space Communication with the mission to protect American space assets and detect any threats to our homeland. - Trump said.

Recall

The US President announced the relocation of the space command from Colorado to Alabama.