The American Dream at a Discount: Five States Where Housing Prices Don't "Bite"

The number of houses on the real estate market in the US is increasing, but demand does not always meet the increase in supply. Therefore, housing prices in different states fluctuate: in some they fall, in others they remain high. However, there are five states where you can still find affordable housing, writes UNN referring to Entrepreneur.

On May 12, the Wall Street Journal reported that this year's usually stable spring housing market was "disastrous" as economic and stock market uncertainty combined with mortgage rates, currently around 6.72%, deterred buyers.

The publication notes that with the increase in the number of houses on the market, demand does not meet the increase in supply, and housing prices fluctuate - in some areas there is a decrease, while in others prices remain high.

According to data from US News & World Report for 2025, states were ranked according to various factors: crime, economy, education, financial stability, health care, infrastructure, natural environment and opportunities. Taking into account these factors, the Bureau of Economic Analysis data and the cost of housing, the publication compiled a ranking of states with the most affordable housing.

Mississippi

Accessibility rating: 2;

Overall ranking of the best states: 48.

According to Zillow, the average home value in Mississippi is $189,710.

West Virginia

Accessibility rating: 3;

Overall ranking of the best states: 46.

According to Zillow, the average home value in West Virginia is $167,250.

Arkansas

Accessibility rating: 1;

Overall ranking of the best states: 44.

According to Zillow, the average home value in Arkansas is $217,895.

Alabama

Accessibility rating: 8;

Overall ranking of the best states: 45.

According to Redfin, the median home price in Alabama is $281,400.

Kentucky

Accessibility rating: 10;

Overall ranking of the best states: 39.

According to Redfin, the median home price in Kentucky is $263,400.

At the same time, the publication notes that most of the states with the highest level of housing affordability were at the bottom of the ranking in categories such as poverty rate, food insecurity, and average household income.

