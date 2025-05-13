$41.540.01
EBRD ухудшил прогноз роста экономики Украины в 2025 году до 3,3%
07:44 AM

EBRD ухудшил прогноз роста экономики Украины в 2025 году до 3,3%

05:20 AM

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:00 AM

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

The American Dream at a Discount: Five States Where Housing Prices Don't "Bite"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

The housing market in the USA is changing: demand is not keeping up with supply. The most affordable housing can be found in Arkansas, Mississippi, West Virginia, Alabama, and Kentucky.

The American Dream at a Discount: Five States Where Housing Prices Don't "Bite"

The number of houses on the real estate market in the US is increasing, but demand does not always meet the increase in supply. Therefore, housing prices in different states fluctuate: in some they fall, in others they remain high. However, there are five states where you can still find affordable housing, writes UNN referring to Entrepreneur.

Details

On May 12, the Wall Street Journal reported that this year's usually stable spring housing market was "disastrous" as economic and stock market uncertainty combined with mortgage rates, currently around 6.72%, deterred buyers.

The publication notes that with the increase in the number of houses on the market, demand does not meet the increase in supply, and housing prices fluctuate - in some areas there is a decrease, while in others prices remain high.

According to data from US News & World Report for 2025, states were ranked according to various factors: crime, economy, education, financial stability, health care, infrastructure, natural environment and opportunities. Taking into account these factors, the Bureau of Economic Analysis data and the cost of housing, the publication compiled a ranking of states with the most affordable housing.

Mississippi

  • Accessibility rating: 2;
    • Overall ranking of the best states: 48.

      According to Zillow, the average home value in Mississippi is $189,710.

      West Virginia

      • Accessibility rating: 3;
        • Overall ranking of the best states: 46.

          According to Zillow, the average home value in West Virginia is $167,250.

          Arkansas

          • Accessibility rating: 1;
            • Overall ranking of the best states: 44.

              According to Zillow, the average home value in Arkansas is $217,895.

              Alabama

              • Accessibility rating: 8;
                • Overall ranking of the best states: 45.

                  According to Redfin, the median home price in Alabama is $281,400.

                  Kentucky

                  • Accessibility rating: 10;
                    • Overall ranking of the best states: 39.

                      According to Redfin, the median home price in Kentucky is $263,400.

                      At the same time, the publication notes that most of the states with the highest level of housing affordability were at the bottom of the ranking in categories such as poverty rate, food insecurity, and average household income.

                      Ukrainians are Massively Buying Apartments in Poland: They are Encouraged by a 2% Loan 05.05.25, 20:40 • 16558 views

                      Alona Utkina

                      Alona Utkina

                      EconomyNews of the WorldReal Estate
